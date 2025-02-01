Hopes for a turnaround

For the first time, your "Krone" today contains our up to 16-page World Championships Extra. As with all major events, the sports editorial team will keep our readers up to date around the clock on all channels with news, background stories, statistics and results. Our reporters had to smile as they leafed through the latest World Cup Extra during yesterday's briefing. "Hoping for a skiing miracle" was the headline on the front page. The red-white-red squad had traveled to Courchevel and Méribel in February 2023 with just 17 places on the podium and returned to Austria with seven medals in their luggage. Nevertheless, the frustration was great. Because Austria remained gold-less for the first time since Crans-Montana 1987. The omens for Saalbach 2025 are also anything but rosy. The ÖSV squad only has 15 podium places to its name, and the men are even going on a medal hunt without a win in the World Championship winter - a historic defeat. This has only happened once before in the history of skiing. 1987 ...