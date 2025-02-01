"Stopplicht" column
Hopes for a turnaround
In his "Stopplicht" column, "Krone" head of sport Peter Moizi writes about Austria's hopes and omens at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach ...
For the first time, your "Krone" today contains our up to 16-page World Championships Extra. As with all major events, the sports editorial team will keep our readers up to date around the clock on all channels with news, background stories, statistics and results. Our reporters had to smile as they leafed through the latest World Cup Extra during yesterday's briefing. "Hoping for a skiing miracle" was the headline on the front page. The red-white-red squad had traveled to Courchevel and Méribel in February 2023 with just 17 places on the podium and returned to Austria with seven medals in their luggage. Nevertheless, the frustration was great. Because Austria remained gold-less for the first time since Crans-Montana 1987. The omens for Saalbach 2025 are also anything but rosy. The ÖSV squad only has 15 podium places to its name, and the men are even going on a medal hunt without a win in the World Championship winter - a historic defeat. This has only happened once before in the history of skiing. 1987 ...
Home advantage
But before Saalbach, there are several hopes for a World Championship miracle. Because everything is being done in Austria to ensure that our team has the very best conditions, the fans should infect the racers with their euphoria and everyone in Salzburg can rely on their personal environment and friends.
