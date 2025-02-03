The heartbeat of the Cape Verde Islands

But first things first: When Zimmermann and Frick returned from their first stay in Cape Verde, it was already clear that many more would follow. The couple took a Portuguese course so that they could communicate better with the locals in future. In the years that followed, they returned again and again to the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa. On Fogo, in the remote village of Cha das Caldeiras, the two have now found a second home and made numerous friends. At the same time, they also want to give back some of the warmth and helpfulness they experienced there. "We asked ourselves what the villagers lacked most, and that was clearly medical care," says Zimmermann.