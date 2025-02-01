At the 20 million event
First! Straka played like he was from another planet
The 80 best golfers in the world are competing for prize money of 20 million dollars at one of the most beautiful locations in their sport. And one Austrian is playing like a star from another planet at Pebble Beach. Sepp Straka leads the "AT&T Pro Am" three strokes ahead of Russell Henley and Cam Davis!
Sepp Straka followed on seamlessly from his recent tournament victory in La Quinta on the first two days, playing his tee shots straight down the fairways. From there, he placed his iron shots on the greens with laser precision. This resulted in numerous birdie opportunities, eight of which he took advantage of on Thursday on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course. And on Friday on the Pebble Beach Golf Links, he also managed a whopping eight birdies.
He had laughed before the tournament: "An early win like this in the season makes a lot of things easier, of course. You can play more aggressively afterwards." No sooner said than done. Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was also amazed. Sepp is in regular contact with him. According to Straka, however, there is still a long way to go before he makes it onto Europe's team: "You have to be consistent throughout the season." But at the moment, his second participation seems to be a mere formality.
"It was pretty difficult towards the end"
After the round, the 31-year-old commented: "I played very well at both Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach, although I even hit the ball a little better on Friday. It was quite difficult towards the end as the wind picked up considerably and it took me a while to adjust. First, the approach on 16 was too short, which also cost me the bogey, and then the tee shot on 17 was also a little too short and ended up in the green bunker. On the 18th it was just right again and I'm happy that I was able to finish the round with a birdie."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
