Chamber of Labor warns

Beware of fraud attempts via telephone

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 11:00

New methods of online crime have recently come to light again. But the perpetrators also continue to rely on "traditional" telephone scams, as the Burgenland Chamber of Labor reports.

A woman from Burgenland had to come to this unpleasant realization at the beginning of this week. She received a call from an alleged lawyer from Berlin who convincingly explained to her that she had signed a contract for "Euromillions" in 2022 and that she had accumulated several thousand euros in debt since then. The money would be collected from the woman's account in the next few days.

"Help" in exchange for payment in cryptocurrency
For a transfer of 900 euros via cryptocurrency, the "lawyer" offered to take care of the matter for her. After the woman objected that she was unfamiliar with this form of payment, the man was persuaded that the amount could also be paid into an account.

Fortunately, this did not happen: the consumer protection officers from AK Burgenland were able to reassure the woman, as it was clearly an attempt to defraud her. Even if there had been a telephone contact in 2022, the law states: "Contracts that are negotiated during a call initiated by the entrepreneur in connection with betting or lottery services are null and void," clarifies AK consumer protector Christian Koisser.

Report fraudsters immediately
It is extremely suspicious if someone claims to be able to fend off a claim against payment of a fee. Especially if this is to be paid via cryptocurrencies. It is therefore important not to be intimidated and to report the fraud to the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
