Chamber of Labor warns
Beware of fraud attempts via telephone
New methods of online crime have recently come to light again. But the perpetrators also continue to rely on "traditional" telephone scams, as the Burgenland Chamber of Labor reports.
A woman from Burgenland had to come to this unpleasant realization at the beginning of this week. She received a call from an alleged lawyer from Berlin who convincingly explained to her that she had signed a contract for "Euromillions" in 2022 and that she had accumulated several thousand euros in debt since then. The money would be collected from the woman's account in the next few days.
"Help" in exchange for payment in cryptocurrency
For a transfer of 900 euros via cryptocurrency, the "lawyer" offered to take care of the matter for her. After the woman objected that she was unfamiliar with this form of payment, the man was persuaded that the amount could also be paid into an account.
Fortunately, this did not happen: the consumer protection officers from AK Burgenland were able to reassure the woman, as it was clearly an attempt to defraud her. Even if there had been a telephone contact in 2022, the law states: "Contracts that are negotiated during a call initiated by the entrepreneur in connection with betting or lottery services are null and void," clarifies AK consumer protector Christian Koisser.
Report fraudsters immediately
It is extremely suspicious if someone claims to be able to fend off a claim against payment of a fee. Especially if this is to be paid via cryptocurrencies. It is therefore important not to be intimidated and to report the fraud to the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.