Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trampoline hall

“StarJump” Oberwart attracts visitors, but needs money

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 09:00

The trampoline hall at the Oberwart exhibition grounds has been a real visitor magnet since it opened at the end of November. Why has the operating company Inform Events now applied to the city for a bridging loan of 200,000 euros?

0 Kommentare

On an area of over 3000 square meters, "StarJump" at Messe Oberwart offers state-of-the-art trampoline facilities as well as "jump, action and balance areas" for all ages and abilities seven days a week. The facility has now been running for eight weeks. "We have made an exceptional start. The booking situation is excellent and shows the high demand for this attraction in Burgenland and beyond," says Managing Director Roland Poiger.

Jump, action and balance areas are guaranteed in the "StarJump" at Messe Oberwart on over 3000 square meters (Bild: Husbauer Norbert)
Jump, action and balance areas are guaranteed in the "StarJump" at Messe Oberwart on over 3000 square meters
(Bild: Husbauer Norbert)

Around 1500 visitors come every week, and the training areas are now fully booked. The birthday party business has also been particularly successful, with 120 birthday parties held over seven weekends. The operator does not gloss over the fact that the launch of the trampoline hall was a major financial risk. Just a few weeks ago, a comparable park in Graz slipped into insolvency because the predicted visitor numbers could not be achieved.

Loan as a precautionary measure
In Oberwart, around 60,000 guests per year are expected. With a view to ensuring good capacity utilization all year round, the focus in promoting the park is now on schools and clubs. Despite all the good news, things are not yet so rosy financially. However, the operating company can now hope for a bridging loan of 200,000 euros from the city. "It's purely a precautionary measure in case operations don't start as planned in the summer months," says Poiger. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf