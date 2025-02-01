Trampoline hall
“StarJump” Oberwart attracts visitors, but needs money
The trampoline hall at the Oberwart exhibition grounds has been a real visitor magnet since it opened at the end of November. Why has the operating company Inform Events now applied to the city for a bridging loan of 200,000 euros?
On an area of over 3000 square meters, "StarJump" at Messe Oberwart offers state-of-the-art trampoline facilities as well as "jump, action and balance areas" for all ages and abilities seven days a week. The facility has now been running for eight weeks. "We have made an exceptional start. The booking situation is excellent and shows the high demand for this attraction in Burgenland and beyond," says Managing Director Roland Poiger.
Around 1500 visitors come every week, and the training areas are now fully booked. The birthday party business has also been particularly successful, with 120 birthday parties held over seven weekends. The operator does not gloss over the fact that the launch of the trampoline hall was a major financial risk. Just a few weeks ago, a comparable park in Graz slipped into insolvency because the predicted visitor numbers could not be achieved.
Loan as a precautionary measure
In Oberwart, around 60,000 guests per year are expected. With a view to ensuring good capacity utilization all year round, the focus in promoting the park is now on schools and clubs. Despite all the good news, things are not yet so rosy financially. However, the operating company can now hope for a bridging loan of 200,000 euros from the city. "It's purely a precautionary measure in case operations don't start as planned in the summer months," says Poiger.
