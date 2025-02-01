“StarJump” Oberwart attracts visitors, but needs money

Loan as a precautionary measure

In Oberwart, around 60,000 guests per year are expected. With a view to ensuring good capacity utilization all year round, the focus in promoting the park is now on schools and clubs. Despite all the good news, things are not yet so rosy financially. However, the operating company can now hope for a bridging loan of 200,000 euros from the city. "It's purely a precautionary measure in case operations don't start as planned in the summer months," says Poiger.