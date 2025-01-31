The big day of the Telfer Schleicherlauf is approaching

The sun and the "bear catching" as a prelude

As early as 7 a.m., the sun is carried through the market to pray for good weather. The bears are then caught in the "Meaderloch" at 10 am. The actual carnival procession starts at 11 am at the Meisl-Bauer in the Obermarkt. It moves through the main street towards Untermarkt. The performances of the 14 groups take place one after the other on six playgrounds. The central event is the Schleicher circle dance, reminiscent of ancient rituals, accompanied by the sound of heavy bells. Coupled with the comedic-satirical element, the UNESCO cultural heritage Telfer Schleicherlaufen will once again be an unforgettable experience for thousands of carnival fans, the weather forecast is good.