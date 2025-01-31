UNESCO cultural heritage
The big day of the Telfer Schleicherlauf is approaching
On Sunday, after five years of hardship, the time has come again: the Schleicherlaufen takes place in Telfs. The UNESCO cultural heritage is one of the great carnivals.
On February 2, 2020, the people of Telfs went to the carnival for the last time - just in time before the coronavirus replaced the carnival virus. Exactly five years later, on Sunday, 2 February, the big Schleicherlaufen is back on the program. There are speculations that the roots of this fascinating custom may go back to pre-Christian times. Around 500 active participants and thousands of Fåsnåcht locals have been eagerly awaiting the "big day" for weeks.
The sun and the "bear catching" as a prelude
As early as 7 a.m., the sun is carried through the market to pray for good weather. The bears are then caught in the "Meaderloch" at 10 am. The actual carnival procession starts at 11 am at the Meisl-Bauer in the Obermarkt. It moves through the main street towards Untermarkt. The performances of the 14 groups take place one after the other on six playgrounds. The central event is the Schleicher circle dance, reminiscent of ancient rituals, accompanied by the sound of heavy bells. Coupled with the comedic-satirical element, the UNESCO cultural heritage Telfer Schleicherlaufen will once again be an unforgettable experience for thousands of carnival fans, the weather forecast is good.
Free arrival and departure by public transport
And they can travel to Telfs by car, for example. The parking options are described in detail on the website www.schleicherlaufen.at. A cooperation with the VVT allows you to travel to and from the Schleicherlaufen by public transport from all over Tyrol completely free of charge and is perhaps even advisable from the point of view of an upcoming party mood. The event ticket can be ordered online on the VVT website.
