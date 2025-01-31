Vorteilswelt
Jazz Girl's Day

Out of the ivory tower

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 17:30

"Jazz is still a male domain," says Herbert Pirker, drummer and professor at the Bruckner University in Linz. He wants to counteract this with the first Jazz Girl's Day on March 15. Young female musicians can already register for the event. Pirker also wants to break down the university walls with his Jazz Institute.

0 Kommentare

Jazz is not everyone's cup of tea, but it is also one of the most popular genres of music. Herbert Pirker is a permanent fixture on the scene; the Styrian drummer has played with Wolfgang Puschnig, Kurt Ostbahn and the Max Nagl Trio, among others.

He has been teaching at the Bruckner University in Linz since 2008 and has now been promoted to professor. He wants to make a big splash and take his jazz institute "out of the ivory tower".

Getting involved in the theater
As a first step, students have already played drums live in the play "Tempo" at the Phönix in Linz - the "Krone" reported. As a second initiative, collaborations with the Brucknerhaus, Posthof, Kapu, AEC and Lentos are now to follow.

Not only that: "For the first time, there will be a Jazz Girl's Day at the Bruckner University," says Pirker. Around 80% of all jazz musicians are men, only 20% women. "We want to change that," says Pirker confidently. That's why Jazz Girls Day on March 15, 2025 is tailored to girls between the ages of 11 and 18.

Herbert Pirker, well-known drummer (Bild: HERMANN WAKOLBINGER)
Herbert Pirker, well-known drummer
(Bild: HERMANN WAKOLBINGER)
At Jazz Girls' Day, girls gain their first experience of playing jazz together (Bild: ABPU)
At Jazz Girls' Day, girls gain their first experience of playing jazz together
(Bild: ABPU)

It's not about ability
If you like singing or playing an instrument, you can take part in bands, there are workshops and a concert at the end. The level of playing is not important: "Jazz Girl's Day is all about daring to make music and having fun!" emphasizes Pirker. 

Information and registration at bruckneruni.ac.at and vr-lehre@bruckneruni.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
