A manhunt in the Mühlviertel 80 years ago

She is one of the last contemporary witnesses: Anna Hackl from Schwertberg, Upper Austria, experienced the "Mühlviertel Hare Hunt" at first hand in February 1945 - her family hid escaped concentration camp prisoners at great risk to their lives. The 94-year-old recalls the event, which was filmed by Andreas Gruber, for the "Krone" newspaper. The newly digitized film is being shown in cinemas and will be broadcast on TV.