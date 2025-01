Politics of the future: Can AI be chancellor?

The idea that AI could replace politicians in the near future may seem far-fetched to some people, but survey results show that large sections of the population are certainly open to the idea. After all, many decisions in areas such as climate, health and economic policy are already being made on the basis of data collected and analyzed using algorithms and machine learning in order to make well-founded predictions. So what could be more obvious than abolishing politicians as middlemen and women and entrusting the last word to AI?