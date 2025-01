Styrian local leaders: “We are not afraid of the FPÖ”

"Wherever the NEOS ran, they won," says Berndt Hamböck, looking back with satisfaction on the outcome of Sunday's municipal elections in Lower Austria. The 51-year-old is the second deputy mayor in Leibnitz. Unlike in 2020, when he ran for the ÖVP, he became an official member of the Pinken party a few days ago. "Now I feel comfortable again. I want to get things moving, especially for our schools, which is certainly better with the NEOS," says the computer expert. His forecast: "One or two seats."