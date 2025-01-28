Three blank spots on the black map

Voter turnout has risen

The Viennese went to the polls on Sunday with more commitment than five years ago. At 69.04%, voter turnout was significantly higher than in 2020 - when it was 65.61%. The "most diligent" voters this time were to be found in Dorfstetten in the district of Melk, where 429 out of 455 citizens (94.29 percent) exercised their right to vote. This was followed by Hundsheim in the district of Bruck an der Leitha and Hirschbach in the Waldviertel with more than 92 percent each. Schwechat came last in terms of voter turnout with 46.94 percent. The town was therefore the only municipality in Lower Austria where less than half of those eligible to vote made a cross on the ballot paper.