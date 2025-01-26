Linz elects mayor: results in the early evening

Candidates have been on the road a lot in the past two weeks

For the two candidates for mayor, the aim is to mobilize non-voters as well as to win over the voters of the five other candidates in the first round of voting. In the two weeks between the first and second rounds of the election, the two politicians were out and about in the city, canvassing for votes on the streets and at doorsteps right up to the end. The FPÖ mainly in the south of Linz, "after all, this region is most affected by the integration problems," says Raml. His campaign promise is: "My coalition: with the people of Linz."