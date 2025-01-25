Election riddle: Who is behind these abbreviations?

"Chancellor duel" in the municipalities?

On Sunday, for example, you can also vote for KURZ and KERN. The former stands for the Sustainable Hürm list, the latter for the Kern list in Petzenkirchen. It remains to be seen whether LUST really makes you want to vote for the Independent Social Steinakirchen list. And with GNADE, the Gnadendorf democrats are pleading for votes. Of course, GLOCK has nothing to do with pistols in Göttlesbrunn-Arbesthal - it is simply the list of Mayor Franz Glock.