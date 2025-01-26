“Vorarlberg Code is coming soon and will deliver”

What will happen to the various studies on wind turbines and other energy generation technologies?

I think it is important to allow as many technologies as possible. In a few years' time, we may have possibilities that we don't even know about today. As far as wind power is concerned, there are only a few locations where it makes sense to erect a wind turbine. One of these is Alpe Rauz. There is a pilot project here, in which Illwerke is also on board. We now have to wait for the investigations. It is clear that we will never have wind farms in Vorarlberg like those in other countries.