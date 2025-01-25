Vorteilswelt
"Illegal preferential treatment"

Trump administration dissolves programs for inclusion

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 09:48

Donald Trump's new US government is passing one decree after another. Now all offices and agencies for inclusion have been ordered to close within 60 days. In addition, organizations and programs that fund or support abortions will no longer receive funding.

The so-called "Mexico City Policy" was introduced by former Republican President Donald Reagan in 1984. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the USA would renew its membership of the "Geneva Consensus Declaration". This is an international agreement on access to abortion.

As reported, Trump pardoned a number of radical anti-abortion activists on Friday who had been convicted of blocking an abortion clinic in Washington in 2020. The nationwide abortion law in force until 2022 was a "historic injustice". "In my second term, we will once again proudly stand up for families and for life, we will protect the historic gains we have made."

Vance "wants more babies"
"I want more babies in the United States of America," said US Vice President JD Vance. Since the nationwide abortion law was overturned in 2022, individual states have decided on their own laws. In many Republican-governed US states, abortions are now almost completely banned, in some cases even in cases of rape or incest.

A memorandum was also published on Friday (local time), according to which all offices and agencies for diversity and inclusion are to be closed within 60 days. On Wednesday, the government had already placed the commissioners at federal agencies on paid leave before their positions are to be abolished.

Zitat Icon

Our government will no longer throw pro-life advocates and activists, elders, grandparents or anyone else in jail.

US-Vizepräsident Vance

Criticism of equal opportunity measures
The measures they are responsible for are designed to ensure that people of different backgrounds, genders or disabilities have equal opportunities in the workplace. Trump's party has been criticizing these initiatives for years. They are "discriminatory and illegal preferences" that could be a violation of US civil rights. Companies should only hire people based on merit, they said.

The Trump administration's other official acts included freezing almost all US foreign aid and facilitating deportations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

