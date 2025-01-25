Press manager in Kitz:
“We have always found a solution so far”
Around 750 accredited journalists from 14 nations are on duty at the Hahnenkamm Race in the Tyrolean Gamsstadt. The press team confidently fulfills every single one of their requests.
They are just a small group compared to the 85,000 or so fans expected at the Hahnenkamm Race in Kitzbühel this year. But they provide tens of millions of people with all the information they need. We are talking about the media representatives. "This year there are around 750 accredited journalists from 14 nations. For the first time also from Scotland. Around 30 TV stations will be on site on race days," says Wolfgang Leitner, who has been in charge of the press area for 20 years and works with his team to provide media representatives with the best possible service.
More than 200 workstations in the press center
There are 220 workstations in the press center, which is set up in the ballroom of the Kitzbühel Chamber of Commerce.
Is it possible to fulfill all the wishes of so many journalists? Leitner's answer is short: "For the vast majority of them, it is important that the finish area and press center are within walking distance of their accommodation. And that they have a parking space for their car. But no matter what the problem is: We have always found a solution."
For the vast majority of people, it is important that the finish area and press center are within walking distance of their accommodation.
Wolfgang Leitner
Puppy club reports from Streif?
However, not every accreditation request can be accommodated. "If employees from magazines such as a puppy club, a fruit cooperative or even a stock exchange platform want to register - this does happen - we politely but firmly point out that it is a sporting event and that this is therefore not possible," emphasizes Leitner.
"I will never forget that one"
What was the most memorable event during this time? "Hans Grugger's terrible fall during training in 2011. I'll never forget that," recalls Leitner, who is a very good skier himself. Speaking of falls: There are clear guidelines on what to do in the event of a fall. "First of all, a start stop. We have ten emergency doctors on site. One at the start, one at the finish and eight along the course," explains Leitner. As long as the racer is not standing, no replays are shown on television. In the event of a more serious injury, a helicopter will take them to the nearest hospital. And then it's a case of "waiting for details".
"After the race is before the race"
And what does the press officer, whose day starts at 7 a.m. and often ends at 10 p.m., do when the last skier finishes the slalom on Sunday and everything is over? "Then we sit together comfortably, have a drink and review the week. But I can quote our President, Dr. Michael Huber, who always emphasizes: 'After the race is before the race! This means that analysis will follow the next day to ensure that the 86th Hahnenkamm Race is once again a complete success."
