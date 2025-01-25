“We have always found a solution so far”

"I will never forget that one"

What was the most memorable event during this time? "Hans Grugger's terrible fall during training in 2011. I'll never forget that," recalls Leitner, who is a very good skier himself. Speaking of falls: There are clear guidelines on what to do in the event of a fall. "First of all, a start stop. We have ten emergency doctors on site. One at the start, one at the finish and eight along the course," explains Leitner. As long as the racer is not standing, no replays are shown on television. In the event of a more serious injury, a helicopter will take them to the nearest hospital. And then it's a case of "waiting for details".