80 years of liberation
Remembrance of those murdered in Auschwitz
January 27 marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where over one million people were murdered. In Austria, in addition to the commemoration ceremony on Heldenplatz, there will also be one in parliament this year with National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ).
The Red Army liberated the Auschwitz camp on January 27, 1945. Decades later, the anniversary became a publicly commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day, which will take place next Sunday.
Together with the second President of the National Council, Peter Haubner (ÖVP), the third President of the National Council, Doris Bures (SPÖ), and the President of the Federal Council, Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler (ÖVP), Rosenkranz has invited guests to a discussion event in Parliament following the commemoration ceremony. Neither he nor the numerous members of parliament attending the event will speak. Instead, schoolchildren will discuss the issue with contemporary witness Erika Freeman.
Rosenkranz repeatedly criticized since taking office
In recent months, the Jewish Community has sharply criticized the fact that Walter Rosenkranz, a libertarian and fraternity member, heads the National Council. For example, the President of the National Council was prevented by the Jewish Student Union from laying a wreath at Judenplatz to commemorate the victims of the November pogroms, after he had explicitly not been invited to the event at the Shoah Wall of Names by the Jewish Community.
The IKG also did not want to take part in meetings of the National Fund for Victims of National Socialism, insofar as these are led by Rosenkranz as required by law. The fraternity member then said that he would "certainly consider" stepping aside for his deputies. He had already announced this shortly after his election.
As in previous years, the victims of National Socialism will also be commemorated at Heldenplatz. The event organized by the "JetztZeichenSetzen" platform will start at 6 p.m., at which descendants of Auschwitz survivors will speak. In addition to a Jewish choir, the victims will also be commemorated with a wreath-laying ceremony. In previous years, 300-500 people took part in the event, but due to the anniversary, the organizers are expecting several hundred more this year. The IKG will also be represented there by Vice President Claudia Prutscher.
Van der Bellen at the memorial service in Auschwitz
IKG President Oskar Deutsch, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and numerous other heads of state will be present at the official commemoration ceremony at the camp in Auschwitz. Head of government Alexander Schallenberg will be in Brussels on Monday for the EU Council and will be represented in Auschwitz by Chancellery Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP).
All living Auschwitz survivors have also been invited to the memorial service. The freight wagon that has stood inside the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp since 2009, in the middle of the ramp where SS doctors carried out selections and sent most of the arriving Jews straight to their deaths in the gas chambers, will be placed directly in front of the main gate for the commemorative event.
"The German Nazis brought people here in freight cars like these. These wagons connected ghettos and hiding places with the place of death," said Piotr Cywiński, Director of the Auschwitz Museum, when the wagon was first displayed on the ramp.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
