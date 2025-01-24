Remembrance of those murdered in Auschwitz

As in previous years, the victims of National Socialism will also be commemorated at Heldenplatz. The event organized by the "JetztZeichenSetzen" platform will start at 6 p.m., at which descendants of Auschwitz survivors will speak. In addition to a Jewish choir, the victims will also be commemorated with a wreath-laying ceremony. In previous years, 300-500 people took part in the event, but due to the anniversary, the organizers are expecting several hundred more this year. The IKG will also be represented there by Vice President Claudia Prutscher.