Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Talks with China

Trump wants to re-establish contact with “pen pal” Kim

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 06:58

Donald Trump apparently wants to revive his "pen pal" relationship with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un from his first term in office. "I will contact him again," Trump said in a TV interview on Thursday evening.

0 Kommentare

In his first term, Trump had tried to strike a deal with Kim, but there was no breakthrough at two summit meetings. Trump wanted to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons by making economic concessions. At the time, the US head of state promised North Korea a "tremendous future". He repeatedly flattered his "friend" Kim and raved about the letters they wrote to each other.

In 2019, Donald Trump became the first US president to cross the border between South and North Korea. (Bild: AP)
In 2019, Donald Trump became the first US president to cross the border between South and North Korea.
(Bild: AP)

North Korea's alliance with Russia
The highly armed dictatorship also threatens the USA with its missiles. Last year, North Korea and Russia concluded a defense alliance. Pyongyang initially supplied the aggressor with ammunition. North Korean soldiers have been fighting on the Russian side in the Ukraine war for a few months now, which has alarmed the USA. There are fears that the hostilities could spread to East Asia. Washington has a particular economic and strategic interest in this region.

Trump also reported on his most recent meeting with Chinese ruler Xi Jinping. This had gone "well". He wanted to avoid the use of tariffs in the conflict with China, said the US President. When asked whether he could reach a deal with China, Trump answered in the affirmative.

Trump woos companies for his country in Davos speech
Hours earlier, the new powerful man in the White House had given a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos - he was connected via video. He pointed out the "unfair" economic relations with China and the EU and once again threatened to impose tariffs. At the same time, he appealed for companies to invest and produce in the USA. "Under the Trump administration, there will be no better place in the world to create jobs, build factories or grow a business," said the 78-year-old.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf