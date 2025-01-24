Talks with China
Trump wants to re-establish contact with “pen pal” Kim
Donald Trump apparently wants to revive his "pen pal" relationship with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un from his first term in office. "I will contact him again," Trump said in a TV interview on Thursday evening.
In his first term, Trump had tried to strike a deal with Kim, but there was no breakthrough at two summit meetings. Trump wanted to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons by making economic concessions. At the time, the US head of state promised North Korea a "tremendous future". He repeatedly flattered his "friend" Kim and raved about the letters they wrote to each other.
North Korea's alliance with Russia
The highly armed dictatorship also threatens the USA with its missiles. Last year, North Korea and Russia concluded a defense alliance. Pyongyang initially supplied the aggressor with ammunition. North Korean soldiers have been fighting on the Russian side in the Ukraine war for a few months now, which has alarmed the USA. There are fears that the hostilities could spread to East Asia. Washington has a particular economic and strategic interest in this region.
Trump also reported on his most recent meeting with Chinese ruler Xi Jinping. This had gone "well". He wanted to avoid the use of tariffs in the conflict with China, said the US President. When asked whether he could reach a deal with China, Trump answered in the affirmative.
Trump woos companies for his country in Davos speech
Hours earlier, the new powerful man in the White House had given a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos - he was connected via video. He pointed out the "unfair" economic relations with China and the EU and once again threatened to impose tariffs. At the same time, he appealed for companies to invest and produce in the USA. "Under the Trump administration, there will be no better place in the world to create jobs, build factories or grow a business," said the 78-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
