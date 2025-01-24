Trump wants to re-establish contact with “pen pal” Kim

Trump woos companies for his country in Davos speech

Hours earlier, the new powerful man in the White House had given a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos - he was connected via video. He pointed out the "unfair" economic relations with China and the EU and once again threatened to impose tariffs. At the same time, he appealed for companies to invest and produce in the USA. "Under the Trump administration, there will be no better place in the world to create jobs, build factories or grow a business," said the 78-year-old.