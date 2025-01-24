H&M store on Graz’s main square to close in 2025

"We can confirm that the H&M store will close later this year," it says. No further background or reasons are given for the time being. In any case, it must have been economically difficult to run two such large stores in close proximity in Graz (Hauptplatz and Eisernes Tor). This Swedish fashion chain has a global turnover of 17.6 billion euros and 143,000 employees, but things have not been going well in the recent past.