Varied toboggan safari in Brandnertal

The air is fresh and clear, the sky an unclouded blue. The frozen blanket of snow glistens in the morning sun - perfect conditions for a winter adventure. In Brandnertal, you have the opportunity to combine winter hiking with a varied toboggan run. The valley, which includes the municipalities of Bürs, Brand and Bürserberg, lies between Bludenz and the Schesaplana massif in the Rätikon. This location opens up numerous touring options. The area has a good 64 kilometers of pistes with three valley runs and a total of 13 lifts. There are two gondola access points in the village as well as a panoramic lift that connects the two ski areas of Brand and Bürserberg across a gorge and offers an impressive view of the mountain scenery. Fast-paced toboggan runs and quieter passagesThe so-called toboggan safari runs from the mountain station of the Panoramabahn at Burtschasattel over several sections to Bürserberg. Here, fast descents alternate with quieter passages where the toboggan is pulled along. An ideal tour for all those who want to enjoy the winter landscape to the full and at the same time have fun on fast toboggan runs.