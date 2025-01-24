Most beautiful hiking routes
Varied toboggan safari in Brandnertal
Fast descents alternate with beautiful hiking trails along the route from Burtschasattel to Bürserberg. The perfect combination for all those who enjoy nature and love tobogganing.
The air is fresh and clear, the sky an unclouded blue. The frozen blanket of snow glistens in the morning sun - perfect conditions for a winter adventure. In Brandnertal, you have the opportunity to combine winter hiking with a varied toboggan run. The valley, which includes the municipalities of Bürs, Brand and Bürserberg, lies between Bludenz and the Schesaplana massif in the Rätikon. This location opens up numerous touring options. The area has a good 64 kilometers of pistes with three valley runs and a total of 13 lifts. There are two gondola access points in the village as well as a panoramic lift that connects the two ski areas of Brand and Bürserberg across a gorge and offers an impressive view of the mountain scenery. Fast-paced toboggan runs and quieter passagesThe so-called toboggan safari runs from the mountain station of the Panoramabahn at Burtschasattel over several sections to Bürserberg. Here, fast descents alternate with quieter passages where the toboggan is pulled along. An ideal tour for all those who want to enjoy the winter landscape to the full and at the same time have fun on fast toboggan runs.
Tips and information
Type: Winter hike and toboggan run
Starting point: Burtschasattel (Panoramabahn mountain station) in Brand
Duration: a good two hours
Equipment: winter-proof shoes with good tread soles, ski trousers, ski helmet, ski goggles, warm jacket, gloves, toboggan (can also be hired at the valley station of the Dorfbahn in Brand, cost for the whole day: 9 euros)
Note: before starting the tour, check with the Brandnertal cable cars or online that the toboggan run is open
Note: from the valley station of the Einhornbahn I, take the 580W bus back to Brand; it is advisable to check the bus timetable before taking the chairlift down to the valley, as there are longer breaks in the timetable, which can otherwise be bridged at the Unicorn mountain restaurant (right next to the Einhornbahn II), for example Refreshments: various options directly in Brand; at the end of the toboggan safari: Unicorn mountain restaurant (Bürserberg)
Start is in Brand at the Dorfbahn. You can easily hire a toboggan there if you don't have your own. The cable car takes you directly from the center of the village via the Eggen area up to 1390 meters above sea level. There you change to the Panoramabahn, which ends at the Burtschasattel. After getting off, follow the red signposts marked "Toboggan safari". Even in ancient times, people used simple sledges to transport heavy loads through snow-covered landscapes. Archaeological finds suggest that these vehicles were already being used for practical purposes over 2000 years ago in northern Europe and Asia - especially in regions with long, harsh winters. In the 15th and 16th centuries, sledges were also increasingly used in Central Europe, especially in the Alpine region. They were used to transport wood, hay, food and other goods.
However, toboggan rides were not only practical, but also had great entertainment potential. Tobogganing therefore increasingly established itself as a leisure activity. However, the modern form of tobogganing only developed in the 19th century. In Switzerland, Austria and Germany in particular, the first tracks were built specifically for tobogganers. Over the course of time, the toboggan has undergone a sporting transformation: the models originally derived from the toboggan were further developed into specialized high-performance equipment. The Brandnertal mountain railroads have stable toboggans (some even have brakes) for hire.
Tree resin
Tree resins are secondary metabolic products of plants, which are transported to the surface via so-called resin channels. This happens when the bark is damaged. The sticky, golden liquid serves as a protective mechanism for the tree to seal wounds and ward off pests. Tree resin, often referred to as "pitch" in Austria, is a mixture of various chemical substances - primarily resin acids. Fresh resins also consist to a not insignificant extent of volatile and aromatic compounds. When these evaporate, the remaining material becomes tougher and harder. People have been using tree resin since ancient times - for disinfecting wounds or as an ingredient in ointments, among other things. In European oil painting, resins from both conifers (turpentine) and deciduous trees played a major role. Since the 15th century, they have been used in combination with other substances as a binding agent for color pigments. In Greece, the resin of the Aleppo pine is added to wine, giving it a special aroma. This is how the so-called retsina wine is created. Today, natural resins are largely replaced by synthetic resins, especially in industry.
Ride on the nostalgic unicorn train
The first section of the toboggan safari is more or less covered on foot. The route leads along a groomed path almost flat through a beautiful section of forest. The route then alternates between hiking and tobogganing via Faregg and Alte Statt Weg, Alpe Rona, Kohlgrubenweg and finally via the "Löcher" toboggan run to Bürserberg. There you return the rental toboggan at the Einhornbahn and take the nostalgic Einhornbahn I chairlift down to the bus station. The bus then takes you back to the Dorfbahn in Brand. The toboggan safari starts at the Burtschasattel in Brand. Almost like in a picture book: the magical winter landscape between Brand and Bürs.
