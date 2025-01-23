New study
Art can inspire enthusiasm for math and technology
A study in Linz shows that art - when integrated into lessons - promotes social interaction in school classes and also interest in so-called STEM subjects. The Circus of Knowledge, a children's and youth cultural center on the JKU campus, turns math and science into theater experiences.
A new study by Kepler University (JKU) in Linz states that art - when integrated into lessons - promotes social interaction in school classes and interest in STEM subjects. This refers to mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology. The effect of theater workshops that were embedded directly into school lessons in lower school classes was observed.
The Circus of Knowledge, which has been located directly on the JKU campus for three years, also proves that art workshops, especially theater, can make dry, often complicated content from the world of numbers and research exciting for children and young people.
Research is danced, democracy is played out
"Dance of the Cilia" is currently on the program here, a dance performance about the microworld of the human body (until February 1). This is followed by productions of shadow play, object theater and drama by Andreas Pfaffenberger and Martina Winkel, including "Wir! A solo show" about democracy. Mary Anning's paper theater is dedicated to great researchers.
Many of the productions at the Circus of Knowledge are suitable for families, and in addition to dates for school classes, there are also regular public dates.
