Project presented
Schwarzstraße: Admont Abbey pushes the pace
The excavators are due to start work this year on Schwarzstraße, where two schools are moving out: Around 130 apartments, commercial premises and restaurants are to be built. Details were discussed at a citizens' meeting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the elementary school is still fearing for its future.
While the Schwarzstraße elementary school, which is still housed on the site, continues to fear for its future, the extended development plan for the site at Schwarzstraße 35 is now available (until February 5). Following a participatory process, project details were presented and discussed at a public meeting on Tuesday.
What is now planned for the site
In addition to around 130 apartments, some of which will be built in old and some in new buildings, there will be commercial and office space towards Schwarzstrasse. The kindergarten with four groups will also remain part of the future concept. The chapel will become a restaurant zone with a terrace facing the Salzach.
There were also requests for sufficient greenery. In addition to 20 existing trees, 26 more trees and shrubs will be planted.
The further schedule is tight: Admont Abbey, the new owner, wants to start construction this year and complete the quarter in 2027.
Elementary school continues to fear for its future
"There will be a final decision before the semester break," says Director Christoph Sebald. As reported, the relocation to the ABZ St. Josef site or an alternative location are under discussion. Financing is still being discussed.
According to the archdiocese: "Our position has remained unchanged for more than two years. We can imagine sponsorship, but we cannot cover the costs."
