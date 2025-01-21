"Krone" interview
Diaz on her comeback: “It was like riding a bike”
Cameron Diaz (52) put her career on hold for ten years to be there for her family. Jamie Foxx (57) suffered a stroke in 2023, from which he has recovered. Now the two Hollywood stars are celebrating their comeback with "Back In Action" (Netflix). They told the "Krone" how they both fared.
"Krone": Mr. Foxx, how are you?
Jamie Foxx: I'm doing well, but it's tough. When you realize you're in this situation with a stroke, you just don't remember it. And then you have your family members who basically watched you die. It haunts you a little bit. You kind of feel bad, like I let them down. But I had great doctors and nurses and they said you didn't let anyone down, things like that happen sometimes. But now I'm so happy. You know how it is when you take a photo with your cell phone, select the first filter and it gets brighter? That's what life looks like now. It's like everything is bright.
Have you changed?
Jamie Foxx: You have changed, especially the way you see things. For example, turbulence on an airplane? That's ridiculous! They can't affect me anymore. But I couldn't remember 67 nurses who kept me alive. So I went back to the hospital to thank them all. One of them then told me that I was a "five percenter" - meaning that only five percent of everyone who comes to hospital with my diagnosis actually survives.
They survived and are back doing what they love to do: Making movies. This time again, after a long break, with Cameron Diaz. How was it?
Jamie Foxx: It was fun. I think that's how it should be. When you come back and do something, it should just be fun. We presented her with the script and she said, "Uh, no! But put this down."
Cameron Diaz: We've both been doing this for so long and I've always felt it's a privilege to be able to make movies. So many people in the world want to make movies. They go to Hollywood or try to become actors. And we are allowed to do that. And we've been allowed to do it for so many years. To be able to take ten whole years off and still have the doors open to come back, but not just come back, but come back at the level that we were able to make this movie with Jamie, his talent and his partnership, it was just incredible. I feel really, really lucky, privileged and honored.
How did Jamie Foxx, of all people, manage to convince you? There must have been a flood of offers over the ten years ...
Cameron Diaz: As far as that goes, I really didn't do anything for ten years and blocked everything. The reasons why I even considered it are complex. It was just the year after the pandemic, there were a lot of changes, my husband and I talked about it a lot if an opportunity came up. And when this offer came in, I thought I'd take a look at it - it's Jamie. Let's see if it's the right thing, if it's the right thing for our family. And it was, we had a blast. We were in London for five months, had an incredible stunt team, just the best professionals doing it. And you can see it on the screen when you watch it. They have so much fun. The action is the kind of action we all love. It's reminiscent of the old action movies. The kids are fantastic in the movie. The supporting cast, I mean, Glenn Close and Jamie Demetriou, everyone is at such a high level.
How did it feel to be back on a set?
Cameron Diaz: It was like riding a bike. When you do something for so long, it's ingrained in your muscle memory. And honestly, not a lot has changed in terms of filmmaking. You still work with the same teams - from props to electricians. It's still the same dance, so it was easy to jump in. The joy of filmmaking is still alive in me. Doing it with people you love doing it with is really just a blessing. It's a gift to be able to do it.
There's a lot of action in the movie - how strenuous did the physical work become?
Cameron Diaz: I loved it, I'm a very body-conscious person.
Jamie Foxx: It was great - to see the process and then to see how they put it all together in the edit. It all looks so seamless. It just rocks.
Speaking of physicality: if you could lead a double life, like your characters, what would it be?
Jamie Foxx: The black Bond.
Cameron Diaz: Clearly an emergency doctor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.