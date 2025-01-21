Diaz on her comeback: “It was like riding a bike”

They survived and are back doing what they love to do: Making movies. This time again, after a long break, with Cameron Diaz. How was it?

Jamie Foxx: It was fun. I think that's how it should be. When you come back and do something, it should just be fun. We presented her with the script and she said, "Uh, no! But put this down."

Cameron Diaz: We've both been doing this for so long and I've always felt it's a privilege to be able to make movies. So many people in the world want to make movies. They go to Hollywood or try to become actors. And we are allowed to do that. And we've been allowed to do it for so many years. To be able to take ten whole years off and still have the doors open to come back, but not just come back, but come back at the level that we were able to make this movie with Jamie, his talent and his partnership, it was just incredible. I feel really, really lucky, privileged and honored.