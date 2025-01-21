Trump praise
“Nazi Musk”, kissing mishap and Zuckerberg as a peeping Tom
Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the USA on Monday - and immediately caused quite a political stir. He wants to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, immediately deport people en masse and also declare war on diversity. Apart from that, a few scenes caused quite a stir online - a brief list.
25,000 police officers on duty, around 200,000 Trump fans in front of the Capitol in Washington, who did not want to miss the inauguration despite the icy cold. An incendiary speech by the new Republican president, who settled accounts with his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.
Nevertheless, in the wide world of social media, some scenes caused a particular stir alongside planned mass deportations and a de facto end to climate policy.
First there was the "air kiss". Trump's wife Melania came buttoned up in a dark outfit with a circular hat - which reminded some observers of Michael Jackson or even the "Undertaker" from the wrestling world. The hat was large, so Trump couldn't quite get close to his wife. But that didn't seem to bother Melania either ...
Melania wore the hat as a "barrier against Trump's lips", as one X user razor-sharp combined:
Next in the online spotlight was former President George W. Bush, who looked like he had stomach problems in a web video:
Meanwhile, meta boss Mark Zuckerberg got big eyes. He seemed quite fascinated by Lauren Sánchez's (wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos) cleavage. The gentleman in the background also risked a closer look:
In the end, it was Trump disciple and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk who really got the ball rolling. In his tribute speech, he waved his arms so wildly that he made a gesture reminiscent of the Hitler salute - and thus became the ultimate enemy of all excitement:
Musk first slapped his chest with his right hand and then stretched his arm diagonally upwards. Scenes for internet eternity, which nowadays last just under twelve hours.
The inauguration of a US president is a major event that attracts worldwide attention - especially when it heralds a real turning point in world politics. You can find all the relevant information here in the post-event review.
