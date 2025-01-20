Government retreat
“Strong desire to own your own four walls”
The focus of the two-day meeting of the Tyrolean state government at Grillhof Vill is on housing: LH Anton Mattle reiterates his no to new, strict lending guidelines. The old ones expire at the end of June.
The Tyrolean provincial government uses its bi-annual closed meetings to look to the future: "Because those who only deal with the past in politics will have no strength for the future," explained LH Anton Mattle and LHStv Philip Wohlgemuth.
Mobilizing living space
Affordable housing is one of the issues for the future on which many provincial councillors have already failed. The recipe of the black-red state government is to mobilize existing living space, redensify to save land and prevent speculation.
Seven-point package in force
In this context, SP housing officer Wohlgemuth refers to the 7-point housing package already in place, which is just as effective as the expansion of the reserved municipalities or more restrictive rules for chalet villages.
It is clear to me that every young person must have the prospect of owning their own home.
LH Anton Mattle
Taking away the fear of rental nomads
The "Secure Renting" project is also to be expanded, which aims to allay homeowners' fears of rental nomads and bring additional living space onto the market. The University of Innsbruck's housing needs study recently showed that around 35,000 apartments will be needed in Tyrol by 2033.
Combating vacancies more effectively
Speculative vacancies are to be subject to a higher tax in future. Experience has shown: The current rates - a maximum of 2500 euros per year is due - are not enough to have an effect. In only 68 Tyrolean municipalities was the levy, which is graduated according to apartment size, collected in 2023, totaling only 172,000 euros!
Focus on willingness to perform
The "Secure Renting" scheme has also had a rather shadowy existence to date, but is set to go into regular operation this year. The key points will be discussed during the meeting. Both appropriate rental opportunities and support for ownership are being promoted. "It is clear to me that every young person must have the prospect of owning their own home," said LH Mattle, "this is the only way we will be able to maintain the motivation in our country. We also want to enable young Tyroleans to fulfill their strong desire to own their own four walls." He therefore continues to speak out against an extension of the strict lending guidelines.
