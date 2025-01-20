“Strong desire to own your own four walls”

Focus on willingness to perform

The "Secure Renting" scheme has also had a rather shadowy existence to date, but is set to go into regular operation this year. The key points will be discussed during the meeting. Both appropriate rental opportunities and support for ownership are being promoted. "It is clear to me that every young person must have the prospect of owning their own home," said LH Mattle, "this is the only way we will be able to maintain the motivation in our country. We also want to enable young Tyroleans to fulfill their strong desire to own their own four walls." He therefore continues to speak out against an extension of the strict lending guidelines.