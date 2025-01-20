How Russia and NATO are competing for the Arctic

Russia and China want to control trade routes

Russia is the biggest geopolitical player in the Arctic. Vladimir Putin laid claim to a further 1.2 million square kilometers in the region in 2023. Around half of the Arctic territory already belongs to Russia. Moscow has expanded its military presence in the Arctic in recent years in view of the war in Ukraine and the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. Old Soviet bases and airfields have been reactivated. The Kremlin has also invested in huge industrial projects, such as floating nuclear power plants or gas processing plants anchored in the permafrost. Russia also has the largest icebreaker fleet in the world. This includes gigantic nuclear-powered ships: a means of controlling shipping traffic in the Arctic Ocean.