Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ICE Hockey League

Linz defeats South Tyrol, VSV’s crisis continues

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 21:00

The Black Wings Linz secured a 2:1 (0:0,1:0,1:1) home win over second-placed HCB Südtirol in the ICE Hockey League on Sunday, thus consolidating their sixth place. Just ahead of the Upper Austrians, who are level on points, are the Graz 99ers after an 8:3 (3:1,2:2,3:0) win against Asiago in front of their home crowd. VSV suffered a 1:2 (0:0,0:0,1:1/0:1) defeat after overtime at the Pustertal Wölfen.

0 Kommentare

In Linz, Gregory Lee Boro put the home side ahead in the 38th minute and Luka Maver added another in the 49th minute. The goal by Luca Frigo 45 seconds before the end came too late, giving the Black Wings their fifth home win in a row over the Bolzano team.

After the clear win over Asiago, the 99ers have now won four of their last five games. However, the decision was only made in the final period, which the team from Graz won 3-0.

Crisis at VSV continues
VSV are still in crisis, with only five points from their last six matches following their defeat at the Wolves. Villach are now four points off sixth place in the table and have played one more game than Graz and Linz. Max Coatta saved VSV with his 1:1 (56') into overtime, but Tommy Purdeller then ensured victory for the hosts in overtime.

It had already become known beforehand that bottom team HC Innsbruck, practically without a chance of making the pre-play-offs, had sold captain Corey Mackin to German second-division club Crimmitschau.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf