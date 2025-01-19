ICE Hockey League
Linz defeats South Tyrol, VSV’s crisis continues
The Black Wings Linz secured a 2:1 (0:0,1:0,1:1) home win over second-placed HCB Südtirol in the ICE Hockey League on Sunday, thus consolidating their sixth place. Just ahead of the Upper Austrians, who are level on points, are the Graz 99ers after an 8:3 (3:1,2:2,3:0) win against Asiago in front of their home crowd. VSV suffered a 1:2 (0:0,0:0,1:1/0:1) defeat after overtime at the Pustertal Wölfen.
In Linz, Gregory Lee Boro put the home side ahead in the 38th minute and Luka Maver added another in the 49th minute. The goal by Luca Frigo 45 seconds before the end came too late, giving the Black Wings their fifth home win in a row over the Bolzano team.
After the clear win over Asiago, the 99ers have now won four of their last five games. However, the decision was only made in the final period, which the team from Graz won 3-0.
Crisis at VSV continues
VSV are still in crisis, with only five points from their last six matches following their defeat at the Wolves. Villach are now four points off sixth place in the table and have played one more game than Graz and Linz. Max Coatta saved VSV with his 1:1 (56') into overtime, but Tommy Purdeller then ensured victory for the hosts in overtime.
It had already become known beforehand that bottom team HC Innsbruck, practically without a chance of making the pre-play-offs, had sold captain Corey Mackin to German second-division club Crimmitschau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.