Climate protection under pressure: Is there now a threat of standstill?

Storms and heavy rainfall are becoming noticeably more frequent. Flood events are affecting people and regions. 2024 was the warmest year since records began (1850)! Melting glaciers and shrinking snow areas are visible consequences of global warming. Winter tourism, a central pillar of the local economy, is on the brink of collapse, at least at medium altitudes. Heatwaves not only have a negative impact on health, but also pose major challenges for agriculture.