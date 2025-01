Province of Tyrol announces the Women’s Prize again

It is intended to encourage people to stand up for equality and equal opportunities, recognize role models and make the work of committed women visible: The Women's Prize, endowed with 5000 euros, was awarded for the first time last year. It is awarded to women or projects in which men can also be involved. Nominations for the second Women's Prize can now be submitted in the form of an email form to ga.diversitaet@tirol.gv.at. Nominations are possible until March 16.