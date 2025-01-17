"No advantage"
This is how Vienna City Hall explains bringing forward the election
Mayor Michael Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr deny that tactics played a role in bringing forward the Vienna elections to April 27: Ludwig cited dates that would have played better into the hands of the SPÖ, while Wiederkehr saw the date as a fight against the coming "storm".
The plans to strengthen the Viennese healthcare system became a minor matter at the red-pink government meeting in Vienna on Friday - because before the start of the consultations, Mayor Michael Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr put an end to the rampant speculation and made it official that the Vienna elections would be brought forward from the October date to April 27. Both denied that this would benefit the SPÖ and NEOS.
"Date after May 1st would have benefited the SPÖ much more"
The election had only been brought forward in order to "ensure stable conditions" in Vienna before the summer, Ludwig said, explaining that the legislative period had been shortened by six months. He expects "attacks on the Viennese population" after the "turnaround" by a blue-black federal government. If Vienna were to be in the midst of an election campaign, it would not be possible to counter these attacks. He wants to work through as many "open points from the government program as possible - and then it's all about Vienna".
"The storm is coming, and it will be strong"
If he had chosen the election date for tactical reasons, he would have opted for a date in the slipstream of 1 May, said Ludwig: "After all, this is the biggest political mobilization event in the republic." Wiederkehr also explained the election date by saying that "clear conditions are needed in unclear times". Vienna must be made "storm-proof" because "the storm is coming and it will be strong". Blue-Black will try to "starve Vienna of its budget".
Fairness agreement proposed for election campaign
Both Ludwig and Wiederkehr spoke out in favor of a "short and fair election campaign" and proposed a fairness agreement for a "constructive debate without verbal abuse", to which they both expressed their willingness. Ludwig was also skeptical, as the Vienna FPÖ had recently once again "left the realm of good manners and political decency". City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker seconded this view: Red-Pink was "ending the term of government with as much decency as rarely anyone in the Second Republic".
The mayor and deputy mayor have already made it clear that they are prepared to continue the coalition after the election - if the voters vote for it. Wiederkehr: "It will be close, we know that." Ludwig emphasized that the "good understanding" between the SPÖ and NEOS in Vienna had not suffered as a result of conflicts at federal level following the failure of the three-party coalition negotiations. Wiederkehr saw the past few years as being characterized by "ambition and trust" between the two parties. They want to maintain this in the remaining 100 days until the election.
