This is how Vienna City Hall explains bringing forward the election

"Date after May 1st would have benefited the SPÖ much more"

The election had only been brought forward in order to "ensure stable conditions" in Vienna before the summer, Ludwig said, explaining that the legislative period had been shortened by six months. He expects "attacks on the Viennese population" after the "turnaround" by a blue-black federal government. If Vienna were to be in the midst of an election campaign, it would not be possible to counter these attacks. He wants to work through as many "open points from the government program as possible - and then it's all about Vienna".