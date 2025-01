Headwind for wind power: this is what the provincial parliament says

Should the construction of further wind turbines on mountains and alpine pastures in Carinthia be prohibited by state law to protect Carinthia's nature (including the landscape)?" In a referendum in Carinthia last Sunday, 51.5 percent answered this question in the affirmative and 48.5 percent in the negative. Although not a single wind turbine has been erected in Tyrol to date, the issue is still being debated. What do the parties represented in the provincial parliament think about such a referendum? Conceivable or an absolute "no-go"? The "Krone" asked.