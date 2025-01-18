Vorteilswelt
Pilot project starts

Pupils now “learn” how to live in democracy

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 11:00

Integration and democracy are now part of the curriculum at two schools in Wiener Neustadt. The peaceful coexistence of people from different backgrounds should benefit from this.

The second largest city in Lower Austria is considered a hotspot for immigration, with 12.4 percent of Wiener Neustadt's inhabitants being migrants from third countries. This picture is reflected in hotspot schools. A pilot project under the motto "Education, Democracy & Integration" is now being launched at two of them. In cooperation with the University College of Education, the aim is to make children and parents understand the importance of "dignified interaction" and democracy.

German takes center stage
At the elementary school on Baumkirchnerring, the goal is a code of conduct. Due to the large number of different mother tongues, the focus is on the German language, which the girls and boys should also use during breaks in future. At the secondary school for business and technology, the focus is on non-violent intercultural communication in order to put basic democratic values beyond dispute.

Head of the city Schneeberger (center) and the two school directors Steinböck and Kreitzer expect the integration project to improve the situation. (Bild: Stadt Wiener Neustadt/Weller)
Head of the city Schneeberger (center) and the two school directors Steinböck and Kreitzer expect the integration project to improve the situation.
(Bild: Stadt Wiener Neustadt/Weller)

Benefit for all
This project is supported by experts from the University of Teacher Education. "Achieving the specified goals in a way that is suitable for children and open to all cultures should set an example for all other schools in the city," says Mayor Klaus Schneeberger. And for the principals of the pilot schools - Jasmin Steinböck from the Baumkirchnerring elementary school and Sabine Kreitzer from the business and technology secondary school - one thing is particularly important: "Every measure that contributes to improving cooperation at our schools is a benefit for everyone."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Folgen Sie uns auf