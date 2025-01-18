Pilot project starts
Pupils now “learn” how to live in democracy
Integration and democracy are now part of the curriculum at two schools in Wiener Neustadt. The peaceful coexistence of people from different backgrounds should benefit from this.
The second largest city in Lower Austria is considered a hotspot for immigration, with 12.4 percent of Wiener Neustadt's inhabitants being migrants from third countries. This picture is reflected in hotspot schools. A pilot project under the motto "Education, Democracy & Integration" is now being launched at two of them. In cooperation with the University College of Education, the aim is to make children and parents understand the importance of "dignified interaction" and democracy.
German takes center stage
At the elementary school on Baumkirchnerring, the goal is a code of conduct. Due to the large number of different mother tongues, the focus is on the German language, which the girls and boys should also use during breaks in future. At the secondary school for business and technology, the focus is on non-violent intercultural communication in order to put basic democratic values beyond dispute.
Benefit for all
This project is supported by experts from the University of Teacher Education. "Achieving the specified goals in a way that is suitable for children and open to all cultures should set an example for all other schools in the city," says Mayor Klaus Schneeberger. And for the principals of the pilot schools - Jasmin Steinböck from the Baumkirchnerring elementary school and Sabine Kreitzer from the business and technology secondary school - one thing is particularly important: "Every measure that contributes to improving cooperation at our schools is a benefit for everyone."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.