Pupils now “learn” how to live in democracy

Benefit for all

This project is supported by experts from the University of Teacher Education. "Achieving the specified goals in a way that is suitable for children and open to all cultures should set an example for all other schools in the city," says Mayor Klaus Schneeberger. And for the principals of the pilot schools - Jasmin Steinböck from the Baumkirchnerring elementary school and Sabine Kreitzer from the business and technology secondary school - one thing is particularly important: "Every measure that contributes to improving cooperation at our schools is a benefit for everyone."