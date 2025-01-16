Next Liberty in Graz
Jane Austen’s maids invite you to a karaoke night
With "Pride and Prejudice", Jane Austen wrote one of the great classics in literary history. The work has been adapted countless times - whether as a pining romance or a wild zombie comedy. Now the Next Liberty in Graz is bringing "Pride and Prejudice (or something)" to the stage as a witty karaoke show with a brilliant team of actresses.
The maids don't actually play a major role in Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice", but in Isobel McArthur's internationally acclaimed stage version, they take the reins - or rather the microphone. The five maids tell the story of the Bennet siblings and their adventures in the wedding market of the British Regency era, slipping into all 17 roles and mixing countless pop hits from the past 50 years into the stage action.
Masterpiece of sarcastic exaggeration
With this trick, McArthur manages to make the story of the classic relatively faithful to the original while also offering a contemporary take on the material. Because many of the scenes from "Pride and Prejudice" - like many of the pop hits used - have been covered so often and sacrificed at the karaoke altar that they have degenerated into clichés.
But this play confronts clichés with clichés and thus becomes a masterpiece of sarcastic exaggeration: when Mama Bennet sends her daughters to the ball, where they are supposed to find a man, the sisters sing "Single Ladies" by Beyonce. And when Lady de Bourgh takes the reins and initiates the happy ending for the sisters, she sings "Lady in Red" by Chris de Burgh.
Famous ensemble
The Graz production by Esther Muschol (co-director: Benjamin Ruffin) also plays with the iconic clichés of the original. The director chases the famous ensemble (Lisa Rothhardt, Christina Kiesler, Simone Leski, Rebecca Lorenz and Lilian Heeb) through the evening with its estimated 200 costume changes (set: Fabian Lüdicke and Denise Heschl) at a fast pace and full of humorous side-swipes. Live musician Anna Tropper-Lener is also a wonderful partner for the five actresses in the karaoke scenes.
The result is an evening in which every punchline and every side-swipe is spot on and which absolutely has what it takes to become an audience favorite. Pride and Prejudice (or something)" is recommended for ages 14 and up - but adults are also guaranteed to enjoy this play for young people!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.