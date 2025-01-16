Spending brake is coming
The FPÖ and ÖVP presented their savings plans in detail on Thursday. The so-called "stability package" is primarily based on a spending brake. Green prestige projects are to be smoothed out, ministries streamlined and funding quotas reduced - including for e-cars.
The red pencil is being applied in Austria! ÖVP party leader August Wöginger and FPÖ finance spokesman Hubert Fuchs were sent ahead to present the budget roadmap of a potential blue-black coalition. The "Krone" was able to take a look at the "stability package" in advance.
The most important points at a glance:
- Almost 6.4 billion euros are to be saved in 2025.
- The biggest chunk is to come from the reduction of production quotas. That is just under 3.2 billion euros. As already indicated, the FPÖ and ÖVP want to abolish the climate bonus and educational leave.
- 1.1 billion euros are to be saved in administration. Ministries will be obliged to make a so-called stability contribution. It is up to the respective ministry to decide where savings are made.
- The digital tax - which mainly affects international internet companies - is to be expanded and lead to greater fairness in the tax system. There will also be higher taxes in the areas of gambling and tobacco.
- Tax fraud is to be consistently combated in future. A comprehensive anti-fraud package is therefore to be drawn up at expert level. Tax loopholes are also to be closed.
- Additional income opportunities for the unemployed are to be restricted. Blue and Black hope to save 82.5 million euros here. In other words: low incomes are to be made more difficult.
- Tax benefits for electric cars are to be abolished. In 2025 alone, the abolition of this privilege is expected to generate more than 50 million euros. The mileage allowance for bicycles and motorcycles is also to be cut.
- The valorization of federal fees, which has not been increased since 2020, will be made up for. In plain language, this will make registration and driving licenses, for example, significantly more expensive.
Green policy is being "smoothed out"
Fuchs emphasized that the extent of the debt was not known for a long time: "We did not cause this shambles, but it is our responsibility to clear it up." The Freedom Party would like to keep its election promises, only the "timeline" had shifted backwards.
According to Wöginger, Green prestige projects should be "smoothed out", but not completely abolished. The aim here is to achieve a "normal level". Together, it should be possible to prevent a deficit procedure. "For this year, we have to get below a three percent budget deficit."
