FPÖ expands its blue “media empire”
New faces, new formats, new channels. While the FPÖ wants to cut costs in the traditional media - above all the ORF - it is expanding its own media empire. The flagship "FPÖ-TV" is getting a new presenter and a blue radio station is being implemented, announces media spokesman Christian Hafenecker.
The Blue Party has been a pioneer with its media empire on social media for many years; "FPÖ-TV" has 227,000 subscribers. The FPÖ is aware of this success and wants to continue riding this wave. Nothing will be left to chance in the upcoming government work. That is why the blue offer is being expanded. "Standing still is a step backwards," says Hafenecker.
A blue radio station is to be launched later this year
The "Medienhaus" already employs 15 people, and a third presenter has been added. There are also surprises in store: accessible content and news in simple language for people who don't speak German very well! According to Hafenecker, the party reaches 1.4 million households with its own formats.
Financed with taxpayers' money
In view of this, Hafenecker says that some media should ask themselves "whether they are doing everything right or whether they will be presenting unfiltered content again in future". He also emphasizes that the FPÖ is now the only party that still has its own newspaper. He does not mention at this point that the FPÖ finances its media with taxpayers' money.
New conflict with "Standard" over secret recording
The FPÖ General used his appearance to criticize secret recordings of FPÖ MPs published by "Der Standard", which criticize the ÖVP and the EU. The ÖVP should "actually be banned from government and sent to the opposition bench", said Tschank.
However, the People's Party is "power-hungry" and wants to remain in its positions, so it could be shown "that we are the stronger party, that we can push through our content." The mandataries also spoke out against the EU: You should actually leave, but that is "not a real option", said Stefan.
ÖVP is irritated by FPÖ statements
The ÖVP reacted "disconcerted by the statements of the FPÖ politicians". "It is clear to us that a possible government program must be clearly pro-European. It needs a clear commitment that Austria will remain a reliable and constructive part of the European Union. With us, there will be no Öxit," said the ÖVP in a written statement. Hafenecker added: "If one or two journalists feel compelled to film our event with a hidden camera - it is not necessary. We are transparent."
ORF targeted by the FPÖ
He reiterates once again that media funding will be restructured under the FPÖ and that the "inequality between ORF and all others will be eliminated". "This will have to be discussed. ORF can no longer be compulsorily financed in this way."
