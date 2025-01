“Mass exodus” in the gynecology department of a clinic

Many departures, reinforcements announced

Another gynecologist, who was only at the regional hospital for 12 hours anyway, now wants to devote more time to her practice! What is important to the management is that patient care is guaranteed without interruption. Only breast cancer follow-up care will have to take place more in private practice. From April, the team - which is still decimated - will be strengthened by a top oncology expert from Leipzig University Hospital and a surgical gynecologist from Hungary.