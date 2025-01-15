Full of energy
Student goes on PV mission to Tanzania
A young Carinthian is working as an "energy missionary" in Africa for two months. Together with a fellow student, he will ensure that photovoltaics are taught and expanded.
"I've been interested in renewable energy since I was at school," says Florian Schuller. That's why the path to studying renewable energy at the University of Applied Sciences Technikum in Vienna was a foregone conclusion for the young Ebenthal native. "I'm so glad that I was given the opportunity to start this interesting and, above all, promising course of study straight after the army," enthuses the 23-year-old, who is now looking forward to one of the highlights of his training.
FH internship in Africa
On January 29th, Florian and a fellow student will travel to Tanzania for a total of eight weeks, where he will work as a "PV missionary". In cooperation with the photovoltaic company Nikko and the NGO "Africa Amini Alama" (AAA), UAS students are given the opportunity to complete an internship in Momella every year, which promotes sustainable power supply on site.
Donation opportunity
With a donation of 150 euros to AT14 1200 0518 4603 1508, KW "Nikko-Pico", you can already secure the energy supply for a household in Tanzania through PV.
"We are not only teaching locals about photovoltaics, but also installing PV systems together with them," says Florian, who is already looking forward to his work in the national park. "Our aim is to improve the emergency power supply for the school where we are staying and to equip as many houses as possible with small PV systems."
