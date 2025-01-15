Student goes on PV mission to Tanzania

"I've been interested in renewable energy since I was at school," says Florian Schuller. That's why the path to studying renewable energy at the University of Applied Sciences Technikum in Vienna was a foregone conclusion for the young Ebenthal native. "I'm so glad that I was given the opportunity to start this interesting and, above all, promising course of study straight after the army," enthuses the 23-year-old, who is now looking forward to one of the highlights of his training.