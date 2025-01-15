Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Full of energy

Student goes on PV mission to Tanzania

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 16:00

A young Carinthian is working as an "energy missionary" in Africa for two months. Together with a fellow student, he will ensure that photovoltaics are taught and expanded. 

0 Kommentare

"I've been interested in renewable energy since I was at school," says Florian Schuller. That's why the path to studying renewable energy at the University of Applied Sciences Technikum in Vienna was a foregone conclusion for the young Ebenthal native. "I'm so glad that I was given the opportunity to start this interesting and, above all, promising course of study straight after the army," enthuses the 23-year-old, who is now looking forward to one of the highlights of his training.

Florian Schuller (23) leaves for a sustainable internship in Momella, Tanzania, on January 29. (Bild: Alexander Schwab)
Florian Schuller (23) leaves for a sustainable internship in Momella, Tanzania, on January 29.
(Bild: Alexander Schwab)

FH internship in Africa
On January 29th, Florian and a fellow student will travel to Tanzania for a total of eight weeks, where he will work as a "PV missionary". In cooperation with the photovoltaic company Nikko and the NGO "Africa Amini Alama" (AAA), UAS students are given the opportunity to complete an internship in Momella every year, which promotes sustainable power supply on site.

Donation opportunity

With a donation of 150 euros to AT14 1200 0518 4603 1508, KW "Nikko-Pico", you can already secure the energy supply for a household in Tanzania through PV.

"We are not only teaching locals about photovoltaics, but also installing PV systems together with them," says Florian, who is already looking forward to his work in the national park. "Our aim is to improve the emergency power supply for the school where we are staying and to equip as many houses as possible with small PV systems." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alex Schwab
Alex Schwab
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf