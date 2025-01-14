Coming in 2025
Major film releases: “Cinema is the live concert of film”
The major cinema providers Star Movie and Cineplexx are offering a veritable firework display of entertainment in 2025 with around 300 film releases. After the coronavirus slump, business with the big screen is finally back in full swing and can also compete with streaming. Superlative films are in the pipeline this year!
Cinema is a cultural venue that is open every day with a big screen, popcorn, comfy chairs and more. Although streaming platforms are springing up, the coronavirus slump in the industry has long since been overcome. There is a strong trend towards the movie theater experience again.
"The last quarter was extremely strong with two Disney films, and the Christmas vacations with the musical adaptation 'Wicked' were also great," says Uli Hölbling from Star Movie.
Florian Vorraber, Head of Marketing at Cineplexx Kinobetriebe, agrees: "After a strong summer at the cinemas and good Christmas business, we were able to close the year on a stable note."
Cinema must be more than just a screen
Both see all generations in the cinema, but you have to offer different things. Millennials born in the 1990s, for example, prefer cinema as a social activity and are strongly represented at blockbusters and events. While "Gen Z" (born after 1995) can be brought to the cinema via viral TikTok trends.
Hölbling emphasizes: "Cinema is the live concert of the film industry, the counter-trend to couching!" A gastronomic experience makes the evening perfect for many moviegoers, including older ones. And according to Vorraber and Hölbling, "live broadcasts of major opera concerts and events should not be underestimated."
A year full of eroticism, fairy tales and mega action
The 2025 cinema year, which boasts around 300 films, begins with tingling eroticism. Nicole Kidman enters into a fatal affair with a younger man in "Babygirl" (from January 30).
There is a cult sequel with Michael Bully Herbig's "Das Kanu des Manitu" (from 14. 8.); the superlatives: Tom Cruise provides mega action in "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" (from 21. 5.). Another box office hit follows with "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (from 7. 12.) Both cinemas also have great family films, such as "Paddington in Peru" (from 30. 1.) as well as "The School of Magical Beasts 4" and "SpongeBob 4".
