Hall causes St. Marein’s lower house cracks worries

Always trouble with the arena! That's what the ice hockey cracks in St. Marein have. Because the usability of the Lavanttal venue is severely limited. Games can be played from the beginning of November to February 16 - one month less than usual compared to other halls in Carinthia. "In preparation, we have to go to Zeltweg or Klagenfurt. It's a shame, especially for the children. Every hour on the ice would do them good," sighs St. Marein's chairman Harald Oswald.