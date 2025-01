Kitten “Simbaline” was saved from death by cold

Preventing animal suffering

"We appeal to people to take responsibility, even if it's not their animals", says Pfotenhilfe boss Johanna Stadler. "Every single kitten prevented in this way helps to curb further reproduction and the associated animal suffering. Severe cat flu, which can lead to blindness and even death, is not uncommon. Many die undetected from epidemics - helplessly, slowly and agonizingly. Or they are run over.