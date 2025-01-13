Everyone aged 18 and over!
One year for you, one year for the environment!
Not sure what you want to do after your A-levels? Or looking for an alternative to the army? Then the voluntary environmental year could be your answer!
It often happens that you don't know what you want to do after your A-levels. Or, as a boy, you are looking for an alternative to the army. If you like the outdoors, the voluntary environmental year could be an option.
There are four different places in Burgenland for young people aged 18 and over who are interested. These include the Neusiedler See - Seewinkel National Park and the Biological Station in Illmitz, as well as the University of Applied Sciences Burgenland in Pinkafeld and the Association for the Promotion of the Rosalia-Kogelberg Nature Park in Rohrbach near Mattersburg. (More information at jugendumwelt.at)
Julian Fözö from Kamptal in Lower Austria has decided to apply to the Lake Neusiedl - Seewinkel National Park.
"I had already tried in the summer of 2022, but I didn't have a license back then and was rejected," says the 20-year-old. He is now the proud owner of a driver's license, which is why he wanted to apply again and came across the voluntary environmental year by chance. "The fact that it's also a substitute for the army is perfect for me," he explains. "And this time I was accepted."
Four boys are completing their voluntary environmental year in the national park this year. Julian is working in research at the Apetloner Hof, one is working in nature area management and two boys are working in the national park's information center.
"As a national park, we have been involved in the project since around 2020," says Harald Grabenhofer, Head of the Research Department. He thinks a lot of the project.
"Of course, it depends on each individual where you can deploy them. But since the young people apply to us independently, it can be assumed that they are interested and enjoy getting a taste of our work," he smiles. Julian is currently recording how many cranes are in our area and is working on the photo database to tag images and make them easier to find.
And what do you need for the job? "A certain degree of independence and, of course, an interest in nature and the environment," says Grabenhofer.
Incidentally, applications for the 2025/26 volunteer year have been open since November 15 of the previous year. More information at jugendumwelt.at
