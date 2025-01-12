Threat on ballot paper
Bomb threat against FPÖ enclosed in ballot paper
There was turmoil in Carinthia on Sunday: as part of the referendum for or against wind power, an as yet unknown citizen enclosed a bomb threat against the FPÖ on his ballot paper at a polling station in Klagenfurt. The police have already confirmed the incident.
The exciting referendum on the future of wind turbines in Carinthia did not go as smoothly as hoped.
"Bomb in FPÖ headquarters will explode!"
A note enclosed in the election envelope with a threat against the FPÖ caused a stir. "If the majority votes 'YES' in the referendum, a bomb will explode in the FPÖ party headquarters!" the note read.
Police spokeswoman Waltraud Dullnigg confirmed the incident: "The party headquarters will be monitored by the police until Monday."
FPÖ provincial party leader shocked
Carinthia's FPÖ provincial party leader Erwin Angerer commented on the incident: "This has already dampened the mood enormously. We now have to see how we are going to deal with it. The police are on site, but I can't let the staff into the office on Monday in a situation like this. I can't remember there ever having been a case like this before."
The police are on site, but I can't let the employees into the office on Monday in a situation like this.
Erwin Angerer
"Really not funny anymore"
"Once something like this happens, it's really no longer funny," emphasized Josef Ofner, FPÖ mayor of Hüttenberg - one of the seven possible wind power communities.
