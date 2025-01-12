Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Threat on ballot paper

Bomb threat against FPÖ enclosed in ballot paper

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 16:12

There was turmoil in Carinthia on Sunday: as part of the referendum for or against wind power, an as yet unknown citizen enclosed a bomb threat against the FPÖ on his ballot paper at a polling station in Klagenfurt. The police have already confirmed the incident.

0 Kommentare

The exciting referendum on the future of wind turbines in Carinthia did not go as smoothly as hoped.

"Bomb in FPÖ headquarters will explode!"
A note enclosed in the election envelope with a threat against the FPÖ caused a stir. "If the majority votes 'YES' in the referendum, a bomb will explode in the FPÖ party headquarters!" the note read.

Police spokeswoman Waltraud Dullnigg confirmed the incident: "The party headquarters will be monitored by the police until Monday."

FPÖ provincial party leader shocked
Carinthia's FPÖ provincial party leader Erwin Angerer commented on the incident: "This has already dampened the mood enormously. We now have to see how we are going to deal with it. The police are on site, but I can't let the staff into the office on Monday in a situation like this. I can't remember there ever having been a case like this before."

Zitat Icon

The police are on site, but I can't let the employees into the office on Monday in a situation like this.

Erwin Angerer (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)

Erwin Angerer

Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta

"Really not funny anymore"
"Once something like this happens, it's really no longer funny," emphasized Josef Ofner, FPÖ mayor of Hüttenberg - one of the seven possible wind power communities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf