Dreariness in many Viennese shopping streets

No wonder: on the famous Mahü, you can easily fork out 30,000 euros or more for a store - per month, of course. The country's largest shopping street has therefore lost six percent of its retail space over the past two years. As a rule of thumb, smaller shopping streets are more likely to struggle with vacancies, but exceptions prove the rule.



These shopping streets are busy shopping streets

Meidlinger Hauptstraße has had the lowest vacancy rate for years. Favoritenstraße is also doing very well. The Vienna Chamber of Commerce sees things differently. "There are few vacancies in Vienna's shopping streets. Of course, there are neighborhoods that function better and secondary locations that are a little more confronted with this," says Margarete Gumprecht, Head of Retail. According to the trade association, many business premises in our area in particular are in a conversion phase following a vacancy, which often leads away from retail and towards other uses, such as doctors' surgeries, hairdressing salons or kebab restaurants. The vacancy rate is not necessarily increasing, but more and more space is moving away from retail.