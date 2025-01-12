Artificial track luge:
Egle leads overall World Cup thanks to Altenberg victory
Madeleine Egle has celebrated her third victory of the season at the artificial track luge World Cup in Altenberg, taking the lead in the overall standings. The 26-year-old Tyrolean won the women's singles on Sunday ahead of the two German local heroes Anna Berreiter (+0.150 sec.) and Merle Fräbel (+0.263), while World Champion Lisa Schulte (+0.322) slipped two positions to fourth place in the final. In the team relay, the ÖRV team missed out on the podium with fourth place.
"I'm so happy, I was so nervous today. I finally managed two good runs," said Egle after her 15th World Cup victory. The previous week, she missed out on the second run in Sigulda. In the overall World Cup there is now a red-white-red double lead, four races before the end of the season Egle is now four points ahead of Schulte. Dorothea Schwarz was disqualified after her eighth place due to a too high track temperature at the start, Barbara Allmaier finished eleventh.
Team relay makes a mistake
The red-white-red team relay with Madeleine Egle, Yannick Müller/Armin Frauscher, Nico Gleirscher and Selina Egle/Lara Kipp had to settle for fourth place after several mistakes. Latvia took the win ahead of Germany and the USA. Veteran Wolfgang Kindl did not take part due to the after-effects of his serious crash in the single-seater on Saturday, when the Olympic silver medallist from Beijing suffered several bruises and other injuries.
Also on Saturday, Egle/Kipp achieved a successful dress rehearsal for the upcoming World Cup in Winterberg, which will also be held as the European Championships, with their fourth World Cup victory in a row in the women's doubles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.