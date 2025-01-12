Egle leads overall World Cup thanks to Altenberg victory

"I'm so happy, I was so nervous today. I finally managed two good runs," said Egle after her 15th World Cup victory. The previous week, she missed out on the second run in Sigulda. In the overall World Cup there is now a red-white-red double lead, four races before the end of the season Egle is now four points ahead of Schulte. Dorothea Schwarz was disqualified after her eighth place due to a too high track temperature at the start, Barbara Allmaier finished eleventh.