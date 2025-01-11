"King of Rock'n'Roll"
“Jailhouse Rock” made Joe addicted to Elvis
Joe Prommer (55) from Gramastetten was described early on as the best impersonator of the "King" in Europe. He told the "Krone" why this passion never fails him. The "King of Rock'n'Roll" would have turned 90 this week.
The first note of "Jailhouse Rock" takes you back to the 1950s. It was precisely this song that sparked Joe Prommer's lifelong passion for the "King of Rock'n'Roll" and his music. The then nine-year-old heard the song on the radio for the first time at the end of the 1970s - and was immediately smitten.
Cassette for his birthday
"I sang it to my sister. Apparently I was already imitating quite well back then, because she recognized Elvis straight away," grins the Oberneukirchen native. "She gave me a cassette of him for my birthday." This gave Joe his first taste of the full range of the "King". From then on, the musically talented boy was hooked.
Crowned European champion
That was also when he started his collection - Bravo, Rennbahn-Express and posters soon piled up. Because Joe was already a convincing Elvis in his early twenties, at least acoustically, an acquaintance entered him into a competition to become Austria's best impersonator without his knowledge, which he promptly won. He later even became European champion.
On stage for 30 years
Although he is still enthusiastic about other musicians and also plays their songs, "Elvis the Pelvis" has always remained number one. Joe, who now lives in Gramastetten, has been performing as an impersonator for almost 30 years. "It was my girlfriend who persuaded me back then and sort of set the whole thing up," says the musician. The Mühlviertel native earns his living with this and with piano and guitar lessons.
90th birthday not celebrated
"I didn't celebrate Elvis' 90th birthday on January 8th, I celebrate him every day anyway. But my students all congratulated me," laughs Joe. Although the rehearsal room in the basement is filled with posters, recordings and collector's items, the mega-fan has never bought any originals or expensive items at auction. He has also never been to Graceland. Although his homepage "elvislebt.at" would have you believe otherwise, the 55-year-old is convinced.
"Elvis is definitely no longer alive"
"No, Elvis is definitely no longer alive, that would be absolutely impossible. He could never stand not performing for two weeks. He would never have gone quietly into hiding!" The impersonator has a similar opinion: "The best thing for me is to share the joy of Elvis and his music. I recently played at a party. The 80-year-old 'birthday girl' said it was the best day of her life." The "King" lives on through people like Joe Prommer.
