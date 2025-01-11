“Jailhouse Rock” made Joe addicted to Elvis

"Elvis is definitely no longer alive"

"No, Elvis is definitely no longer alive, that would be absolutely impossible. He could never stand not performing for two weeks. He would never have gone quietly into hiding!" The impersonator has a similar opinion: "The best thing for me is to share the joy of Elvis and his music. I recently played at a party. The 80-year-old 'birthday girl' said it was the best day of her life." The "King" lives on through people like Joe Prommer.