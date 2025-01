Upper Austrian became a forced Viennese for surgery

The 60-year-old Upper Austrian leads an active life. However, she has had to cut back for the past two years. "I have a foreign body in my knee. The pain is tremendous," says Ms A. Her doctor in Upper Austria recognized the dilemma immediately - the routine operation was to be performed at a hospital in Vienna, where the doctor also works. It took one and a half years until the appointment. This is due to take place in mid-January. A.: "The joy was great. But one day before the final consultation in Vienna in mid-December, the meeting and the operation were suddenly canceled."