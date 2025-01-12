New bestseller
Daniel Glattauer: “Love is our main theme”
Upper Austrian premiere: bestselling author Daniel Glattauer presents his new romance novel "In einem Zug" at the Schauspielhaus in Linz - with TV favorite Julia Koschitz appearing alongside him. In the "Krone" talk, he chats about what his characters have to do with himself.
"I'm quite related to my protagonist," says Daniel Glattauer (64). The Viennese author revolutionized the romance novel with his bestseller "Gut gegen Nordwind" (Deuticke, 2006) and created a new genre: the e-mail novel.
Since then, he has proven his mastery of the art of the light muse in countless books and many a play. The socio-critical title "Die spürst du nicht" (Zsolnay, 2023) completed a genre shift.
Different relationships
With his new novel "In einem Zug" (DuMont), which will be published on 13 January, he is back in familiar waters: a man and a woman who live completely different relationship models meet on a train from Vienna to Munich for a profound exchange about love and life.
Glattauer himself and the well-known actress Julia Koschitz will present the book for the first time in Upper Austria on Tuesday, January 21, at the Schauspielhaus in Linz. Koschitz also plays the leading role in his book adaptation "Ewig Dein". In the "Krone" talk, Glattauer explains how much the new novel actually has to do with himself.
"Krone": Have you had enough of political novels after "Die spürst du nicht"?
Daniel Glattauer: No, it's going to be on my mind again. At the moment I feel rather burnt out by the disgrace of world politics. When I write, I long for more comfortable feelings and good entertainment. And I think my audience also longs for this when reading. That's why I wrote "In einem Zug" out of a pure desire to write.
The main character in the new novel is called Eduard Brünhofer and is a writer - just like you! That's certainly no coincidence.
I think this is my third book with a first-person narrator. And for the first time, it can really be considered quite autobiographical.
To be honest, I think a novel in which an author discusses being a writer is almost similar to an own goal in soccer. How do you see it?
A matter of opinion. My protagonist Brünhofer would underline what you say three times. He absolutely doesn't want to talk about his life as a writer and his novels. But what is he supposed to do when the woman in the train compartment pesters him non-stop?
Can you tell us what qualities you and Brünhofer have in common?
We both suffer from questions that we don't really want to answer. But politeness and one woman each force us to do so. In his case, it's Catrin Meyr on the train from Vienna to Munich.
The new book is about love again. Why is that such an exciting topic for you?
Not for you? I maintain that there isn't a single person who doesn't find love exciting. Love is the main topic for all of us, even if we persist in keeping quiet about it.
Like you, Brünhofer is happily married.
I thought that if I'm like him, it would be easier for me to describe situations. And why are you in a relationship with two people? You can ask yourself this question every few years - and come up with different answers depending on your age.
What do you particularly like about the character Brünhofer?
Almost everything. For example, that he likes to drink wine.
What scares or irritates you?
That he inevitably reminds me of myself when he drinks wine.
What message is packed into the novel?
Take the train, then you can experience something.
You are performing with Julia Koschitz at the Linze Schauspielhaus. What do you two have in common?
You won't believe it, but it's true: we met on the train. On a train from Vienna to Venice.
