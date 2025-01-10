Nine men and soon two women in power

Only one red phase in the list of provincial governors

The dominance of the ÖVP was only broken once: Gabi Burgstaller was the first woman at the top and the first red state empress to boot. She prevailed in 2004 at the age of just 40 and remained in office for two terms. The popularity ratings of the "red Gabi" climbed to a record high in a very short time. Her time was followed by the deep fall of the Salzburg SPÖ. The financial scandal ensured that the political cards were completely reshuffled.