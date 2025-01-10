List of heads of state
Nine men and soon two women in power
Since 1945, nine men and soon two women have governed Salzburg. Karoline Edtstadler will take over in July 2025. Hans Lechner was the longest serving governor of the Second Republic. The black dominance was only broken once by Gabi Burgstaller.
Who has governed Salzburg since 1945? Black dominance at the top of the state lasted for decades. Adolf Schemel, who few people remember today, was recognized by the US occupation as provisional head of the province in the post-war months. The first elected provincial governor was Albert Hochleitner, also an ÖVP man. He was succeeded in 1947 by Josef Rehrl, a name that stands for the upswing of the time.
Hans Lechner governed for 16 years
There were links to federal politics long before Karoline Edtstadler became a minister: Josef Klaus, head of the province from 1949 to 1961, later became a minister and then Federal Chancellor. Hans Lechner steered the province for the longest: the lawyer was in office from 1961 to 1977. Wilfried Haslauer senior, father of the current head of the province of Salzburg, took the helm in the late 1970s. Under his leadership, the People's Party achieved an absolute majority in the state parliament.
He was succeeded by Hans Katschthaler, a teacher and campaigner for issues such as regional planning and traffic control. He was followed by Franz Schausberger, who held the reins of power from 1996. The energetic doer faded away in 2004.
Only one red phase in the list of provincial governors
The dominance of the ÖVP was only broken once: Gabi Burgstaller was the first woman at the top and the first red state empress to boot. She prevailed in 2004 at the age of just 40 and remained in office for two terms. The popularity ratings of the "red Gabi" climbed to a record high in a very short time. Her time was followed by the deep fall of the Salzburg SPÖ. The financial scandal ensured that the political cards were completely reshuffled.
The Haslauer era is now coming to an end
Wilfried Haslauer, previously the state's deputy governor, took his seat at the helm of the Chiemseehof in 2013 and put together government teams three times - first Haslauer I with the ÖVP, Greens and Team Stronach, then Haslauer II with the ÖVP, Greens and Neos and finally the current collaboration with the FPÖ.
Now the 68-year-old is stepping down. His successor Karoline Edtstadler (43) will be the next woman in the gallery of governors at the Chiemseehof.
