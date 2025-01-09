Vorteilswelt
Fuss about the A3

Local leaders mobilize against “transit hell”

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 19:00

A-3 expansion as a contentious issue in the election campaign: FPÖ advocates closing the gap, SPÖ warns of the threat of through traffic.

0 Kommentare

A drama without equal." This is how the FPÖ commented on the status quo of the A3. "While our Hungarian neighbors are completing their freeway right up to the border on time, the Burgenland A...3 ends somewhere near Eisenstadt. Half a freeway, half a benefit," criticized FPÖ regional chairman Alexander Petschnig. The price for the "catastrophic infrastructure policy" is paid by the population in Klingenbach, Schattendorf and all other border towns, who are threatened to suffocate every day in an avalanche of traffic. FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer considers the closure of the gap to be urgently necessary and the expansion of the A3 is long overdue.

"Too much traffic already"
"This announcement at the latest should set alarm bells ringing for residents living near the A3, as well as the S31 and S4," countered the SPÖ. "This would be a disaster for Wulkaprodersdorf, Siegendorf, Zagersdorf and Klingenbach. Because if the gap is closed, the southbound truck transit route will shift from Vienna to Burgenland. Then the A-3 section from the Hungarian border to the Eisenstadt junction will be Austria's new 'south-east tangent'," says Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf. Rita Stenger, Mayor of Siegendorf: "We already have too much traffic. With a highway on our doorstep, the quality of life would deteriorate drastically."

Stenger, Hoffmann and Eisenkopf (from left) are strictly against an expansion.
Stenger, Hoffmann and Eisenkopf (from left) are strictly against an expansion.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

"The S-31 and S-4 residents in Hirm, Sigleß, Bad Sauerbrunn and Neudörfl would be hit hardest by this scenario. Trucks can only drive from the Eisenstadt A-3 junction via the S31 and S4 onto the Südautobahn because there is no exit towards Graz, i.e. the south, where the A3 joins the A2," warns Thomas Hoffmann, Mayor of Schattendorf.

Doskozil refers to the concerns of the population
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil reiterated his position, which he had first made clear in 2019: "If the population of the neighboring communities is against the A-3 gap closure, then it won't happen!" The SPÖ mayors in the region are united behind this decision. Eisenkopf is combative: "Today and on January 19, it's not just any election, but a decision between quality of life or transit hell."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
