Local leaders mobilize against “transit hell”

"Too much traffic already"

"This announcement at the latest should set alarm bells ringing for residents living near the A3, as well as the S31 and S4," countered the SPÖ. "This would be a disaster for Wulkaprodersdorf, Siegendorf, Zagersdorf and Klingenbach. Because if the gap is closed, the southbound truck transit route will shift from Vienna to Burgenland. Then the A-3 section from the Hungarian border to the Eisenstadt junction will be Austria's new 'south-east tangent'," says Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf. Rita Stenger, Mayor of Siegendorf: "We already have too much traffic. With a highway on our doorstep, the quality of life would deteriorate drastically."