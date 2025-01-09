More cybercrime
Psychological terror on the internet takes on blatant forms
Insulting, threatening, exposing, harassing - more and more Burgenlanders are suffering from violence that is deliberately carried out via cell phone networks.
The proportion of cyber violence is increasing enormously. This is noticeable in our daily work," says Alexander Grohs, head of the Neustart association, which is primarily active in helping offenders and prevention. In 2024, 12 full-time employees and 40 volunteers looked after 1,100 cases in Burgenland, 650 of which were in probation assistance and violence prevention counseling alone. "Bullying, stalking, threats and hate speech are increasingly occurring digitally. This results in many new challenges," the expert points out.
More serious effects
The internet and social media are increasingly becoming the scene of criminal activity. The focus of cybercrime is no longer just on phenomena such as phishing (data theft) or malware attacks, but on crimes that are increasingly shifting from everyday life to the digital world. According to the authorities, the effects are sometimes more serious than before because victims can still be threatened within their own four walls and behind closed doors.
Bans will not solve the problem. However, there should be limits and rules when it comes to online dangers. Legislation is required, for example with regard to age limits.
Alexander Grohs, Leiter des Vereins Neustart
Bild: Neustart, Krone KREATIV
Spyware on cell phones
"Violence in the private sphere can be further exacerbated if, for example, those affected are constantly monitored by spyware installed on their cell phones," says Grohs, describing his practical experience in the profession. Tendencies towards radicalization are exacerbated or triggered by social media in particular.young people are not immune to the dangers of social mediaA fallacy, in the experts' view, is the assumption that younger generations are automatically more competent in dealing with the global network.
"Children and young people in particular need to talk about how the mechanisms of social media work and what importance should be attached to the status quo," Grohs emphasizes. With the right approach, digital social skills can be improved and the risk of becoming a victim or even a perpetrator can be reduced.
Bans do not make sense
"The direction is right", according to the Neustart association. "The high number of offenders or suspects referred to us shows that, on the one hand, there is an urgent social need for resocialization work. On the other hand, the fundamental work of our team is clearly demonstrated by the confidence of the public prosecutor's office, the court and the police in its quality and effectiveness," summarizes the head of Neustart. He believes that general bans on social media or internet access are not very effective.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.